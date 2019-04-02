English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Karan Johar Just Take a Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut Over Nepotism?
Karan Johar was yet again quizzed on the nepotism topic on stage at the YouTube fan fest.
Images: Instagram
The nepotism debate that Kangana Ranaut began on the Koffee couch a couple of years ago refuses to die down. Kangana had called Karan Johar the "flagbearer of nepotism" in Bollywood. Since then, Karan has been chased by questions on the topic wherever he goes.
The filmmaker was yet again asked about nepotism during a recent interaction with Bhuvan Bam at the YouTube fan fest, and he didn't let go of the chance to take a dig at Kangana who initially lit up the fire around it.
When Karan was asked why does he loves the term nepotism so much, the Dharma Productions head said, "I don't love this word, somebody else does. Ab hum bolega toh bologe ke bolta hai. Toh I have left it to that person to do all the talking and I will continue to do my job."
On a related note, when Kangana was asked whether she would help her child to get a film offer if he/she tells her about their desire to become to an actor 20 years down the line, she said in a recent interview, "If I do that, the possibility of him being a good director will be 50 per cent. If I really care for him as a mother, I will let him find his own way, because he can make a good living out of anything, anywhere."
She further added, "But if I want him to be an extraordinary person, I must throw him into the sea. He will either drown or make it."
The Queen actress cited an example from her own life. She said that her brother is "struggling" to become a pilot for the past four years and that he is looking for a job. But she would never make any call to help him.
