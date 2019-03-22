LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK

#ShameOnKaranJohar started trending on Twitter after it seemed that Karan Johar had 'liked' a tweet praising Akshay Kumar and abusing Shah Rukh Khan.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
Image: Karan Johar/Twitter
Karan Johar has time and again admitted that he wakes up to trolls and harsh comments on social media every day. He got embroiled in a social media fiasco on Friday too, when some technical error led to him 'liking' a tweet abusing Karan's good friend Shah Rukh Khan, while praising Akshay Kumar's Kesari.

A large part of the social media users assumed that the 'like' was intentional, until Karan himself tweeted to clear the air, saying that there has been a "technical problem" with his Twitter account.




The tweet that Karan apparently liked compared the box office collections of Kesari with that of SRK's film Zero, hailing Akshay as a bigger star. It didn't take netizens too long to take note of the fact and post screenshots which went viral.

#ShameOnKaranJohar started trending on the micro-blogging site as fans of SRK called out the director for liking such an offensive tweet.




KJo had recently slammed trolls and admitted that it “really bothers” him when his twins, Yash and Roohi are targeted. But the social media negativity does not stop him from continuing to post about or promote his work. Amid the SRK tweet chaos, the filmmaker posted about the new song from his production, Kalank, that was released today.

He even managed to engage in some funny wordplay with the name of the song, referring to the Twitter trouble.




