Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
#ShameOnKaranJohar started trending on Twitter after it seemed that Karan Johar had 'liked' a tweet praising Akshay Kumar and abusing Shah Rukh Khan.
Image: Karan Johar/Twitter
Karan Johar has time and again admitted that he wakes up to trolls and harsh comments on social media every day. He got embroiled in a social media fiasco on Friday too, when some technical error led to him 'liking' a tweet abusing Karan's good friend Shah Rukh Khan, while praising Akshay Kumar's Kesari.
A large part of the social media users assumed that the 'like' was intentional, until Karan himself tweeted to clear the air, saying that there has been a "technical problem" with his Twitter account.
The tweet that Karan apparently liked compared the box office collections of Kesari with that of SRK's film Zero, hailing Akshay as a bigger star. It didn't take netizens too long to take note of the fact and post screenshots which went viral.
#ShameOnKaranJohar started trending on the micro-blogging site as fans of SRK called out the director for liking such an offensive tweet.
KJo had recently slammed trolls and admitted that it “really bothers” him when his twins, Yash and Roohi are targeted. But the social media negativity does not stop him from continuing to post about or promote his work. Amid the SRK tweet chaos, the filmmaker posted about the new song from his production, Kalank, that was released today.
He even managed to engage in some funny wordplay with the name of the song, referring to the Twitter trouble.
Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019
' @iamsrk it's high time you should know that you have been keeping Snake on your Neck. This ungrateful @karanjohar can stoop low for money and fame. If he doesn't apologize publicly, we will trend day and night against him and fill his mention with abuses.#ShameOnKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/mSlJ0OKyvm— BRK. (@iamsrk_brk) March 22, 2019
Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab #firstclass hai. 🙈— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019
