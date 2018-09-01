English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar Says He's Underpaid and Undersexed, Wants to Marry This Bollywood Leading Lady
Karan Johar, that wringer of both domestic and NRI tears is never at a loss for words, as he recenly demonstrated while appearing on Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show Feet Up With the Stars.
Image: Karan Johar/Yogen Shah
Loading...
Over the course of his career, Karan Johar has been called many things by many people and the filmmaker is always always ready with a quick retort. The wringer of both domestic and NRI tears is never at a loss for words, as he recenly demonstrated while appearing on Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show Feet Up With the Stars.
When asked about his personal relationships and the question marks that usually surround them, Karan said, “I am undersexed and underpaid. I don’t date like serious dating. There are some situations that allow you to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex is not something that works for me at all. I need to be able to interact with the person. Have some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort.”
Karan also noted that his mother, much like the US armed forces, employs a 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy when it comes to his dating life. “That part of my life doesn’t exist for her and she is a prude. She lives with me and I live with her. She knows everyone who is coming and going,” noted the Lust Stories director.
Pulling out all the stops when asked which female actor he would marry in a heartbeat, Karan - without missing a beat - replied, “Kareena. She is fun fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.”
Given that biopics are the flavour of the season in Indian cinema at the moment, when asked who he'd like to play him, Karan quipped "Ranbir Kapoor", because, “He is obsessed with my life. He has the passcode to my phone with which he checks my messages, WhatsApp everything. He knows much more about my life than even I do.”
Karan Johar most recently announed that he'll be producing and directing Takht, a period war film, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.
When asked about his personal relationships and the question marks that usually surround them, Karan said, “I am undersexed and underpaid. I don’t date like serious dating. There are some situations that allow you to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex is not something that works for me at all. I need to be able to interact with the person. Have some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort.”
Karan also noted that his mother, much like the US armed forces, employs a 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy when it comes to his dating life. “That part of my life doesn’t exist for her and she is a prude. She lives with me and I live with her. She knows everyone who is coming and going,” noted the Lust Stories director.
Pulling out all the stops when asked which female actor he would marry in a heartbeat, Karan - without missing a beat - replied, “Kareena. She is fun fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.”
Given that biopics are the flavour of the season in Indian cinema at the moment, when asked who he'd like to play him, Karan quipped "Ranbir Kapoor", because, “He is obsessed with my life. He has the passcode to my phone with which he checks my messages, WhatsApp everything. He knows much more about my life than even I do.”
Karan Johar most recently announed that he'll be producing and directing Takht, a period war film, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says He's Underpaid and Undersexed, Wants to Marry This Bollywood Leading Lady
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Sizzle as They Pose with Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore
- Neil Armstrong’s Sons Defend Absence of Flag-Planting Scene in ‘First Man’
- Motorola One, One Power With Android One, Dual-Camera Setup Announced at IFA 2018
- Sony Xperia XZ3 With Android 9 Pie And Bravia TV Inspired HDR OLED Display Launched
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...