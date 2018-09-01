Karan Johar Says He's Underpaid and Undersexed, Wants to Marry This Bollywood Leading Lady

Over the course of his career, Karan Johar has been called many things by many people and the filmmaker is always always ready with a quick retort. The wringer of both domestic and NRI tears is never at a loss for words, as he recenly demonstrated while appearing on Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show Feet Up With the Stars.When asked about his personal relationships and the question marks that usually surround them, Karan said, “I am undersexed and underpaid. I don’t date like serious dating. There are some situations that allow you to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex is not something that works for me at all. I need to be able to interact with the person. Have some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort.”Karan also noted that his mother, much like the US armed forces, employs a 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy when it comes to his dating life. “That part of my life doesn’t exist for her and she is a prude. She lives with me and I live with her. She knows everyone who is coming and going,” noted the Lust Stories director.Pulling out all the stops when asked which female actor he would marry in a heartbeat, Karan - without missing a beat - replied, “Kareena. She is fun fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.”Given that biopics are the flavour of the season in Indian cinema at the moment, when asked who he'd like to play him, Karan quipped "Ranbir Kapoor", because, “He is obsessed with my life. He has the passcode to my phone with which he checks my messages, WhatsApp everything. He knows much more about my life than even I do.”Karan Johar most recently announed that he'll be producing and directing Takht, a period war film, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.