English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Are Godparents to His Kids
Filmmaker Karan Johar says his friends Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Godparents to his children Roohi and Yash.
Image: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Filmmaker Karan Johar says his friends Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Godparents to his children Roohi and Yash. Karan became a father to twins via surrogacy last year.
During an episode of his show Calling Karan season 2, Karan was asked who would he like to choose to be Godparents to his children, read a statement. Karan said: "Shah Rukh and Gauri are the Godparents to my twins." Karan shares a strong bond with the actor and his wife.
Karan, who is known for his outlandish and experimental fashion style every time he walks out of his house, recently made heads turn with his appearance at the Paris Fashion Week(PFW) Gucci Show in the fashion capital of the world.
(With IANS inputs)
During an episode of his show Calling Karan season 2, Karan was asked who would he like to choose to be Godparents to his children, read a statement. Karan said: "Shah Rukh and Gauri are the Godparents to my twins." Karan shares a strong bond with the actor and his wife.
Karan, who is known for his outlandish and experimental fashion style every time he walks out of his house, recently made heads turn with his appearance at the Paris Fashion Week(PFW) Gucci Show in the fashion capital of the world.
(With IANS inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets 4-Star Global NCAP Safety Crash Test Rating, Equals Tata Nexon - Video
- India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online
- Alia Bhatt on Watching Sadak: Was Shocked, How Could Daddy Throw My Mother Out of Window
- Google Couldn’t Avoid the Legislators Anymore, And Didn’t Have All The Answers Either
- Original Apple-1 Computer Built in The 1970s Sells For $375,000 at Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...