Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Are Godparents to His Kids

Filmmaker Karan Johar says his friends Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Godparents to his children Roohi and Yash. Karan became a father to twins via surrogacy last year.During an episode of his show Calling Karan season 2, Karan was asked who would he like to choose to be Godparents to his children, read a statement. Karan said: "Shah Rukh and Gauri are the Godparents to my twins." Karan shares a strong bond with the actor and his wife.Karan, who is known for his outlandish and experimental fashion style every time he walks out of his house, recently made heads turn with his appearance at the Paris Fashion Week(PFW) Gucci Show in the fashion capital of the world.(With IANS inputs)