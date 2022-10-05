Karan Johar Says 'Trolling and Bashing' Towards Bollywood and Him During Pandemic Was 'Unfair'

Karan Johar never shies away from talking about trolling or the social media negativity he faces. The filmmaker has opened up about the same several times. In a recent interview too, KJo talked about how the coronavirus pandemic was tough for Bollywood because of the ‘bashing’ it faced on social media. He called it ‘not a nice time’ and shared that he was made the centre of negativity.

“Bollywood went through a really tough time with all the trolling and bashing that was happening. It was not a nice time. I, particularly, felt I was right at the centre of so much negativity. It was something I never envisaged, imagined. I felt there was so much being said and written that was unfair,” KJo told Bollywood Hungama.

Karan Johar also mentioned how he had to be strong to deal with all the social media attacks and went on to say that he is glad that the focus is back on work now. “Yet, one had to chin up and move on. Because eventually, I am accountable to my company, to my mum, and my family. I just felt I had to be stronger and take it all in my stride. To be resilient was very important at that point of time. It was just so unnecessary and I am glad, we could go past that and focus on work. That’s what I did. I put all my thoughts on the work zone. Maybe not everybody came out as a stronger human being, but I’d like to say there were many,” the 50-year-old filmmaker added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



On the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The new-age romantic flick also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here