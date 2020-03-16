English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Karan Johar Sends a Surprise to Kartik Aaryan; Actor Plans to Sell It for Rs 2 Lakh

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share that Dostana 2 producer Karan Johar sent him a suitcase full of ice-cream as a surprise. Aaryan also joked that he will re-sell the ice-cream at a high rate.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar sent a box full of ice cream as a "sweet" surprise for Kartik Aaryan. The actor joked that he would sell a scoop for over a whopping Rs 2,00,000.

Kartik on Sunday night took to Instagram, where he shared a video on receiving the box full of ice-cream.

"I liked an ice cream at @karanjohar‘s place and as a kind gesture he sent some home. I am selling it for Rs. 2,00,000 +GST per scoop. We have Gucci n Balenciaga flavours Bookings open!" Kartik captioned the clip.

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kiara Advani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. The film will be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Colin D'Cunha.

