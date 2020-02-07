Karan Johar Shares Heart-warming Post on Roohi, Yash’s Birthday

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned three on February 7. Celebrating their third birthday, Johar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note wishing his children and also spoke about being a ‘single parent’ and his mother Hiroo Johar’s contribution to raising his children.

Sharing several images, Johar wrote, “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co-parents our babies with me.”

The filmmaker further added that he could have never had taken such a big decision without his mum’s support and with the twins turning three, their, “feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year.”

He concluded the post by writing, “I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash....”

A number of celebrities wished the twins on the post. Abhishek Bachchan wrote "happy birthday" along with several heart emojis, while Diana Penty too posted, "Happy Birthday, lovelies ❤❤ ❤ ️❤ ❤ ️"

"Happy bday darling Roohi n Yash," posted Malaika Arora and Neha Dhupia wrote, "happy birthday Yash and Roohi ... we love u loads"

Sonali Bendre too posted, "Happy happy birthday and god bless♥️"

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya were seen having a blast with the Johar twins.

Visuals of the celebrations have surfaced online, with some photos and videos going viral mainly Taimur’s dancing video and he looking cutest painted as a lion.

Apart from these, another picture of Alia Bhatt kissing Roohi has touched the hearts of fans.

Karan has recently shared the teaser of his multi-starrer film Takth. The film is stated for a 2021 release.

