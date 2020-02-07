Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Karan Johar Shares Heart-warming Post on Roohi, Yash’s Birthday

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi celebrated their 3rd birthday on February 7.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karan Johar Shares Heart-warming Post on Roohi, Yash’s Birthday
Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi celebrated their 3rd birthday on February 7.

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned three on February 7. Celebrating their third birthday, Johar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note wishing his children and also spoke about being a ‘single parent’ and his mother Hiroo Johar’s contribution to raising his children.

Sharing several images, Johar wrote, “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co-parents our babies with me.”

The filmmaker further added that he could have never had taken such a big decision without his mum’s support and with the twins turning three, their, “feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year.”

He concluded the post by writing, “I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash....”

A number of celebrities wished the twins on the post. Abhishek Bachchan wrote "happy birthday" along with several heart emojis, while Diana Penty too posted, "Happy Birthday, lovelies ❤❤ ❤ ️❤ ❤ ️"

"Happy bday darling Roohi n Yash," posted Malaika Arora and Neha Dhupia wrote, "happy birthday Yash and Roohi ... we love u loads"

Sonali Bendre too posted, "Happy happy birthday and god bless♥️"

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya were seen having a blast with the Johar twins.

Visuals of the celebrations have surfaced online, with some photos and videos going viral mainly Taimur’s dancing video and he looking cutest painted as a lion.

Apart from these, another picture of Alia Bhatt kissing Roohi has touched the hearts of fans.

Karan has recently shared the teaser of his multi-starrer film Takth. The film is stated for a 2021 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram