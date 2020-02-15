Take the pledge to vote

Karan Johar Shares His Fondest Memories from RK Studios

Director-producer Karan Johar shared his fondest memory of RK Studios as an actor when he was 15 and shooting for a TV serial called 'Indradhanush' in the studios.

IANS

February 15, 2020
Filmmaker Karan Johar says his fondest memory from the iconic RK Studios wasn't as a director but as an actor.

Read: Vicky Kaushal Pleads Karan Johar 'Not to Make Video' as He Flies with Ranveer, Ayushmann, Kartik

Karan on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote: "RK studios is more than a mega institution of Indian cinema, it has also shaped many personal memories for me. My fondest memory wasn't as a director but as an actor!

"I was 15 and shooting for a TV serial called Indradhanush which was being filmed there and one of my first times on a set.

He added: "I remember standing at the gate of RK Studios, excited to get on set and walk through the corridors where the great Raj Kapoor created some of the most memorable films. You can now experience the same wonder of driving through those iconic gates and to build, create and #LiveYourStory!"

The RK Studios was the shooting venue for some classics of RK Films like Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jaagte Raho (1956), Anari (1959), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) and many more.

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor passed away in June 1988 after which some of his incomplete films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1989) Henna (1991) were also made here.

The iconic 71-year-old RK Studios is making way for a swank residential complex-cum-shopping plaza through its new owner, realty major Godrej Properties Ltd. The GPL has purchased the 2.20 acres (roughly, 100,000 sq. feet) RK Studios premises in Chembur, north-east Mumbai -- founded in 1948 -- which were gutted in a major fire that engulfed it on September 16, 2017.

Karan currently awaits the release of his upcoming horror venture Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

