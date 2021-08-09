Karan Johar Shares How Salman Khan Came to His Rescue During Casting of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Singing reality show India Idol is nearing its finale and very soon one of the finalists, Pawandeep, Arunita, Sayli, Danish, Nihal, or Sanmukhapriya, will be crowned as the winner of this season. As the fight between the singers is getting intense, the audience is witnessing power-packed performances. Though the show has three judges in the form of Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, special guests/judges are also invited for each episode. On August 9, the special guest was no other than director-producer Karan Johar.

The fashionista of Bollywood, who is seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT, appeared in a black suit and was looking dashing. The contestants sang songs from KJo’s super hit movies. From Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, contestants blazed up the show with their spectacular performances. The filmmaker was heaping praises and was also a bit emotional on viewing the tribute.

However, after the first performance of Nihal Tauro, Karan shared some unknown details from the making of the popular film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Nihal sang a mashup of 'Ladki badi anjani hai,' 'koi mil gya,' and 'tum paas aye’ from KJo’s films. Not only Karan complimented Nihal for his vocals but also revealed that he faced multiple rejections while he was casting for the character of Aman Mehra.

The director-producer shared that he had approached up to 3-4 stars but none agreed to feature in the film as the limelight was taken away by Shah Rukh Khan. Karan said that though he was disappointed and upset, he was invited to a party by Chunky Pandey so he went. There, he revealed that Salman had come up to him and said, “Koi pagal hi karega yeah role, aur mai vo pagal hu. (Only a mad man will do this supporting role and I am that person). Salman asked Karan to read out the script to him the next day.

After Karan explained the first half of the film, Salman instantly agreed to essay the role. At first, he thought that Salman had misunderstood the role as his character was slated to be introduced in the second half. But Salman said that he was ready to do the film because he knew Karan’s father and it was for him.

Karan further said that after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turned out to be a huge success, he had gone to Salman’s house as he was extremely grateful. There is no doubt that Salman, despite having a short stint in the film, left a great impact as Aman Mehra.

