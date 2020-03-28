Karan Johar Shares New Video of Yash and Roohi as They Play with Their Granny

As celebrities have locked themselves inside their homes and are strictly following the 21 days coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government, they have become super active on social media, sharing details from their personal lives. Karan Johar, who never misses sharing with his followers what his twins Yash and Roohi are doing in their day to day lives, posted a new video.

He shared an adorable video of the toddlers playing with their granny Hiroo Johar. In his latest video on Instagram, the three-year-old Yash can be heard saying to his granny that he won’t talk to her.

To this, Karan Johar’s mother replies to him, saying, “Don’t talk to mumma, talk to papa.” In the meantime, KJo asks his mother, “Why is he sulking with you” and she replies, “Because I said not to touch my hair”.

Karan then turns up to his daughter Roohi, who is combing her granny's hair and asks her if she likes mumma’s hair. To which the little one says no.

Posting the clip, Karan captioned it, “Hiroo and Roohi ❤ ❤ ️ #toodles #motherdaughter.”

The video has been viewed over 2 lakh times, with designer Manish Malhotra commenting on the post with an emoji of heart and love.

This is not the first time KJo has posted videos of his twins. Recently, he had uploaded a video of his son Yash’s plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the director-producer had captioned it, “Everyone fighting it in their own way ...Yash doing his own thing to fight it”.

Johar welcomed his twins in March 2017 via surrogacy. The daughter Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name Hiroo and the son has been christened Yash on Karan's late father's name.

Follow @News18Movies for more