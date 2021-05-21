Karan Johar Shares Rare Picture Featuring Aryan Khan to Wish Aditya Chopra on His Birthday

Karan Johar took to Instagram on Friday to wish fellow filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra a happy birthday. Sharing a throwback picture, Karan gave his 10.4 million Instagram followers a glimpse into his friendship with Aditya that has certainly come a long way. The photograph, which was sourced from mutual friend and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, also featured a baby Aryan Khan. Playing the role of ‘dutiful uncles’, as Karan aptly described in the caption, the two friends were photographed in Goa from a vacation years ago.

Sending his warmest wishes to Aditya on his 50th birthday, Karan wrote that there are so many memories, movies, and moments that he has shared with him over the years. Applauding Aditya’s work in the Hindi film industry, Karan wrote how he remains an “unstoppable visionary” who silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle. He further mentioned that Aditya has been raising the bar for everyone in the film industry. Describing him as his mentor, best friend, and chachu to his kids, Roohi and Yash Johar, Karan wished Adiya a happy birthday.

By sharing Aditya’s picture, Karan also affirmed the fact that he exists. It is believed that Aditya does not like his pictures to be taken by the paparazzi and printed or posted on social media either. The producer rarely poses for photos himself and has even made sure that pictures of his daughter Adira are not taken.

The trio of friends Aditya, Karan, and Shah Rukh has worked together in the Bollywood cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The 1995 movie, directed by Aditya, saw Karan playing the role of Shah Rukh’s friend. Aditya’s last movie as a director was Befikre, which came out in 2016. The romantic comedy starred Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

