Karan Johar Shares Sneak Peek from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Set

It's here. The first snippet from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is here, and it is from none other than the director himself. Karan Johar, who will take up the role of the filmmaker after a long time with this film, shared glimpsed of how the sets look like. It was shared on Instagram Stories. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles. On Saturday, KJo shared a picture where the crew members can be seen engrossed in working up of making the set. The scene, which seems to be an indoor one, is getting ready to be shot. The ceiling of the set is lined with lights and cameras. Sharing the picture, KJo wrote, “shoot life.” And, added the name of the film in the hashtag. Take a look:

In the first week of July, Karan Johar announced the film in the most unique way. He shared the poster and wrote that it is going to be a love story, but not a regular love story.

Take a look:

In another Instagram Reels, he revealed the names of the veteran actors who will be starring in the film – Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Finally, in the last post, Karan Johar revealed the release date – it will hit the theatres in 2022.

The film went to the floors in mid of August, Alia shared a video and announced the first shoot schedule of the film. The video consists of snippets from making the set to the makeup sessions, to the dance rehearsal sessions. “Too many feels to fit in a caption,” wrote Alia.

Ranveer also shared the clip and wrote, “Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath [Send us your love and blessings and embark on this journey with us].”

Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/85atlLYphH— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 20, 2021

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in sports drama '83 alongside his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here