Karan Johar, Kajol Share Special Videos Celebrating 10 Years of My Name is Khan
In his social media post celebrating a decade of 'My Name is Khan,' Karan Johar said that the film not only had “relevant messaging” but also a “beating heart”.
Shah Rukh Khna in 'My Name is Khan' (L), Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the 10-year anniversary of My Name is Khan by sharing a short clip on Instagram.
The director wrote that My Name is Khan will always remain an extremely special film for him. He went on to say that the movie not only had “relevant messaging” but also a “beating heart”.
#10yearsofmynameiskhan This will always remain an extremely special film for me....a film that not only had relevant messaging but also ( in my opinion) a beating heart! Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan...and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ....for being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film...love you so much Bhai! And love you @kajol for breathing life into Mandira and just being the fabulous and incredible artist that you are!!! And finally thank you to #shibanibathija for writing and creating the film and every character! Writing is the spine that we can give body to....thank you ❤️
Meanwhile, Kajol also shared a special video on the occasion of My Name is Khan completing a decade since release.
Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran Up, close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan @karanjohar @iamsrk @mickeycontractor @nysadevgan
The 2010-drama featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, who came back on screen together after their dream pairing in the early 2000s.
Karan Johar praised the performances of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and thanked them for being his support. He also expressed his gratitude towards Shibani Bathija, who wrote the script for the Johar’s fourth directorial venture.
The movie is widely loved and even attained critical acclaim. SRK gained praise for his role of Rizwan, an autistic Muslim man who goes on to meet the president of the United States.
He received the Best Actor Award at Filmfare for his performance in the film, while Kajol received the best actress award. Even Karan Johar bagged the Best Director award at the event.
The 47-year-old filmmaker has a deep-rooted relation with Shah Rukh Khan, having gifted the country multiple blockbusters together. Johar even started his directorial career in the Hindi movie industry with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, which also starred the Badshah of Bollywood.
The movie starred Kajol as well.
