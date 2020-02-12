Karan Johar, Kajol Share Special Videos Celebrating 10 Years of My Name is Khan

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the 10-year anniversary of My Name is Khan by sharing a short clip on Instagram.

The director wrote that My Name is Khan will always remain an extremely special film for him. He went on to say that the movie not only had “relevant messaging” but also a “beating heart”.

Meanwhile, Kajol also shared a special video on the occasion of My Name is Khan completing a decade since release.

The 2010-drama featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, who came back on screen together after their dream pairing in the early 2000s.

Karan Johar praised the performances of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and thanked them for being his support. He also expressed his gratitude towards Shibani Bathija, who wrote the script for the Johar’s fourth directorial venture.

The movie is widely loved and even attained critical acclaim. SRK gained praise for his role of Rizwan, an autistic Muslim man who goes on to meet the president of the United States.

He received the Best Actor Award at Filmfare for his performance in the film, while Kajol received the best actress award. Even Karan Johar bagged the Best Director award at the event.

The 47-year-old filmmaker has a deep-rooted relation with Shah Rukh Khan, having gifted the country multiple blockbusters together. Johar even started his directorial career in the Hindi movie industry with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, which also starred the Badshah of Bollywood.

The movie starred Kajol as well.

