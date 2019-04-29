English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar Shares 'The Jawaani Song' K-Pop Dance Cover on Twitter, Calls it 'Gili Gili Akkha' Fever
Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' has found some fans in South Korea. 'The Jawaani Song' from the film was recently performed to by a K-Pop group.
Image: IN2IT and Karan Johar/Twitter
Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 is striking all the right cords since its trailer release. The songs, especially, are catching the fancy of fans, in India and abroad. The latest ones to get gripped by the SOTY 2 fever is a K-Pop group that performed to the dance number The Jawaani Song from the film. The track has become such a rage that it has managed to gather 50 million views and counting on all platforms.
The official Twitter handle of IN2IT, a South Korean dance group, shared the dance cover of The Jawaani Song, which originally features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal and Tara Sutaria. In the cover version, the troupe members can be seen replicating the hook step from the original.
Buoyed by the reception, Karan shared a special tribute video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "It's official, the world is hooked onto the 'Gili Gili Akkha' fever! @Official_IN2IT is killing it with #TheJawaaniSong!!!"
The Jawaani Song is a remix of Kishore Kumar's hit track from the 1972 film Jawani Deewani. The contemporary version is composed by musician duo Vishal-Shekhar and track sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. Another song from the film titled the Hook Up Song will release online on Tuesday. It features Alia Bhatt in a cameo appearance.
Student of The Year 2 is written and directed by Punit Malhotra (I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein) and music composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The film is distributed by Fox Star Studios and will debut in theatres on May 10, amidst much anticipation.
It's official, the world is hooked onto the 'Gili Gili Akkha' fever! @Official_IN2IT is killing it with #TheJawaaniSong!!! https://t.co/CRycuAazqt— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 28, 2019
