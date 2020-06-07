Karan Johar Shares Throwback Pictures With Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar

Karan Johar, who has been entertaining his fans with videos of his twins Yash and Roohi and also precious throwbacks from his earlier days as a filmmaker, shared a new series of pictures featuring which is causing a frenzy. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director could be seen at a late 90s party socialising with his friends.

In the series of pictures, Karan can be seen smiling happily with his parents Hiroo and late Yash Johar, along with young Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. In another picture, he can be seen shaking Akshay Kumar's hand. He also shared a picture with actor and cousin Uday Chopra who can be seen standing behind the filmmaker.

He captioned the pictures "Major throwback! @iamsrk @gaurikhan @udayc @akshaykumar." Check it out below:



Karan also took to Instagram recently to wish his friend and fellow film producer Ekta Kapoor. Along with wishing her on her birthday, Karan also said that he had her back, in the light of harassment faced due to her new show Triple X 2.

"This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!," he wrote.

