Karan Johar Shares Video of Yash, Roohi Engrossed in Colouring Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The filmmaker shared a video of him conversing with his twins, and called them "Two future modern artists at work."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
As the pandemic has brought the Bollywood business to halt, among other industries, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a hilarious interaction with his twins, Yash and Roohi, as they were busy colouring with crayons.

In the video, while Roohi was colouring a lamp, Yash was filling up colours in a scooter. Captioning the video, Karan wrote, "Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!"



On Sunday, Karan had shared a video of him and his family taking part in the Thaali Bajao initiative, appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid the Janta Curfew.


He wrote in his caption, "“That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus… #indiafightscorona.”

Meanwhile, Karan's Dharma Production has shut down all productions and activities, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Corona cases in India has reached a 500 mark in India. 30 States/Union Territories have announced a complete lock down, covering 548 districts in total.

