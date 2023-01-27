Karan Johar Shifts Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Song Shoot From Switzerland To Kashmir, Here's Why

Karan Johar’s last feature film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil attained cult status and was a big blockbuster in 2016. Now after a film-making hiatus of almost six years, Karan had donned the director’s cap again for his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While the shooting for the same was concluded last year, one particular song is yet to be filmed which was postponed due to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. Now, Karan Johar is all set to complete the song sequence in Kashmir instead of Switzerland once Alia Bhatt’s maternity leave is complete.

According to sources close to Bollywood Hungama, the My Name is Khan director had changed his plans owing to Alia Bhatt’s need to stay close to her newborn daughter Raha. The song is supposed to be a homage to his idol Yash Chopra in which Alia Bhatt would be seen rocking a chiffon saree and Ranveer Singh sporting formals.

The source revealed, “Karan loves Alia like his own daughter. He would do anything for her. He postponed the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, as the love duet could not be shot before Alia’s maternity leave. Karan had decided to shoot the song in Switzerland after Alia’s maternity love. But now he has relocated the song to Kashmir as Alia doesn’t want to leave her baby girl behind for long stretches.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The filmmaker had shared in a previous interview with the portal about his experiences working with such seasoned actors. He said, “I just think that I’m very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I’ve worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive ensemble, a family love story."

He added that he can’t wait for the people to see the spectacle that he has churned out. He said, “It has all the elements in the film that I have loved watching and always having as part of my films. The songs and the dances – it a celebratory film and I can’t wait for actually everyone to kind of dig themselves into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow, and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on April 28, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here