Karan Johar Sings 'Lakdi Ki Kathi' For Bharti Singh's Newborn, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Go ROFL

Comedian Bharti Singh is currently on a short break from Hunarbaaz as she is taking care of her newborn. Bharti, who used to host the reality talent hunt show along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has been replaced by television actor Surbhi Chandna. However, in the upcoming episode of the show, the comedian will make a comeback via video call.

In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Bharti Singh can be seen interacting with the judges of the show - Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar. She can also be seen holding her newborn son in her arms. As Bharti Singh interacts with Mithun Da, Karan interrupts asking if he should sing something for the baby boy. While this leaves Parineeti excited, the filmmaker sings ‘Lakdi ki kathi’ with a twist. Karan Johar’s singing skills leave everyone including Parineet and Haarsh go ROFL. After Karan stops singing, Bharti jokingly addresses him as her son’s ‘Mamu’ and asks him to launch her son too.

Advertisement

“Bharti ki presence ko stage pe kiya miss, toh lagaya unhe video call aur diya Karan Johar ne unhe surprise gift. (When Bharti was being missed on the stage, we video-called her and Karan Johar gifted her something)," the caption of the promo reads.

Earlier, Karan Johar also reacted to Bharti Singh’s maternity shoot. After the comedian shared pictures on social media, the ace filmmaker took to the comment section and wrote, “So pretty."

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents to a baby boy on April 3. Back then, Haarsh took to social media and dropped a picture from the couple’s pregnancy shoot. While Bharti was seen wearing a white gown, Haarsh twinned with her in a white shirt along with a pair of denim pants. “It’s a BOY," Haarsh wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.