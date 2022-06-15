Karan Johar Slams Reports Claiming His 50th Birthday Bash Was Covid Super Spreader: 'Why Blame Me?'

Karan Johar has addressed reports about his 50th birthday bash being a Covid super spreader. Last month, the filmmaker hosted a massive 50th birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. A number of stars made their way to the bash, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. A few days after the party, a few stars who coincidentally attended the bash tested positive for Covid-19. This included Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh.

Reports soon emerged claiming that his party was a massive super spreading. Addressing the claims, Karan said that it wasn’t just his party that took place on the week of his birthday. He pointed out that events and weddings were also happening so why has the blame fall on him.

“Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it when because there was a lot happening that week. Even in the movie industry. There was not the party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Everything, why does it come down to me? I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimized. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there so why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know,” Karan told Film Companion.

Speaking about the party, Karan said that it was Aditya Chopra’s idea to host the bash at the YRF studio. Karan’s team put the party together.

Pictures from the bash revealed that a set was erected for his birthday party and numerous stars were seen having a ball together. Videos from the party showing Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh dancing had also gone viral.

