Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Others Attend Neha Dhupia’s Baby Shower. See Pics
Check out the inside photos from Neha Dhupia's star-studded baby shower.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their pregnancy on social media in August. (Instagram/Angad Bedi)
Actor Neha Dhupia’s Sunday baby shower celebration looked straight out of a Karan Johar film set. Dreamy and star-studded, it had the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.
From Karan to actors Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Adavani, Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Rahul Bose, Sophie Choudry and Amrita Arora, Neha’s baby shower was a grand affair.
The mum-to-be looked radiant in a white flowing dress and flowered tiara. Her husband, actor Angad Bedi, looked dapper in formals.
Several of the celebs took to social media to share happy moments from Neha’s big day.
See photos:
Talking about the baby, Angad had earlier told IANS, "I am really confident that marriage and starting a family will help me become a better actor and (it will) also (help me) have a lot more empathy which is important for me. I am equally looking forward to spending a lot of time with Neha and our newborn baby to come in the future as well as (being) lovely parents."
Neha and Angad got married in a private Sikh ceremony earlier in May this year. They announced their pregnancy on social media three months later in August after much speculation.
Neha is currently filming the third season of her popular talk show No Filter Neha. She will also be seen in Kajol’s upcoming film Helicopter Eela.
Angad, meanwhile, will star in ALT Balaji's courtroom drama The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.
