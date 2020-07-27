Karan Johar Summoned by Mumbai Police, Statement to Be Recorded in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been summoned by the Mumbai Police and his statement will be recorded this week in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Johar was at the centre of criticism ever since the nepotism debate reignited in the wake of Sushant's death.

Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of around 40 people in connection with the alleged suicide of the actor. Police have issued summons to several film personalities in this connection, including Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

On Sunday, there were reports that Karan Johar's manager had received a summon from Mumbai police in connection with Sushant's death case. However, it was later clarified that it's not Karan's manager but CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, who has been summoned by the Mumbai police, reported IANS. The statement of Johar's manager, Reshma Shetty, was recorded earlier.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced on Sunday that Mahesh Bhatt will be called in for questioning "in a day or two". On Monday, the Sadak 2 director was spotted at the Santacruz police station.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

Karan's last Instagram post was in June, the day Sushant died, saying, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..." The filmmaker, and several other members of the film fraternity have faced backlash over alleged unfair treatment to actors who are not from film families or do not belong to a camp.

Sushant had starred in Dharma Productions' film Drive, which released on Netflix in October, 2019.