Following the recent 21 year anniversary of his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota hai, filmmaker Karan Johar pointed out mistakes and loopholes in the film, sparing nothing from scrutiny.

Despite the film's success and continued popularity among most audiences, Karan raised questions regarding the film's ethics. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said, "Rahul doesn’t stand for very much. He’s a deeply confused character, doesn’t know what he wants and, really, didn’t do a lot much in the movie. Whatever happened to him was because there were people pushing him - his dead wife’s spirit, his eight-year-old daughter, and Anjali herself. What made him endearing was his charm, his large heart, and Shah Rukh’s personal charisma."

While his comments were mainly directed at the lead character, Johar did not spare the story from his dissection. He added, "There was no logic or backstory to the characters. You don’t know what Shah Rukh, or anyone else, does for a living in the movie."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998 starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. At the time of its release, it became the highest-grossing film of the year and third highest of all time. In the case of the overseas records, it served as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time until it was later overtaken by Karan's multi-starrer family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001) which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

