Karan Johar Teams up with Netflix for Dating Reality Show 'What the Love', Watch Trailer
Netflix on Monday announced the release date with the trailer for its upcoming dating show, What The Love! With Karan Johar, hosted by the filmmaker.
Produced by BBC Studios India, this show brings together real people who are in search of true love. Helping them overcome self-doubt, past baggage and other mind blocks is Karan, along with fashion and style expert Maneka Harinsinghani and makeup and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, who transform the participants into the best versions of themselves.
Watch the trailer of What The Love! With Karan Johar here.
Speaking on hosting the show, Karan said, “Love, match-making, and hosting -- What The Love! With Karan Johar has given me three things that come naturally to me, all in one go! We’ve all been through difficult phases of self-doubt and low confidence, which often affects our ability to put ourselves out there. Through this show, I want people to look inward and truly love and accept themselves, so that they can find their path to their happily ever after.”
Meanwhile, Karan's last release was Netflix film Ghost Stories in which he directed one of the four short films. His segment had Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.
As a producer, Karan's Dharma Productions recently announced its next venture, a film based on the life and times of India's external intelligence agency R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao. The film will be an adaptation of a book on Kao titled RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, penned by Nitin Gokhale.
