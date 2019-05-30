English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar Teases Takht Poster and Release Date in a Behind-the-scenes Video, See Here
Karan Johar is returning to director's chair with 'Takht' after a gap of three years. His last directorial was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', which released in 2016.
Karan Johar is returning to director's chair with 'Takht' after a gap of three years. His last directorial was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', which released in 2016.
Loading...
Director-producer Karan Johar has teased the release date for his upcoming ambitious project, Takht. Johar is returning to director's chair after a gap of three years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016.
The filmmaker took to Instagram to share two Stories, wherein we get a glimpse into what's possibly the ongoing production work of the film. We can also see the poster of the upcoming period drama which says ‘December 2020’, framed on a wall of the Dharma Productions’ office.
A period drama set in the Mughal era, Takht is the story of two warring brothers. Takht will feature an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Taking to Neha Dhupia on her podcast talk show No Filter Neha, Johar recently said that Takht is the "most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct."
He continued, "I’m obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That’s the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful.”
According to Johar, at it’s core, the magnum opus is the story of two brothers—Dara and Aurangzeb. A Times of India report earlier speculated that Takht would star Kareena as Dara and Aurangzeb’s sister Jahanara, Anil as their father emperor Shah Jahan, Alia as Shikoh’s wife, Bhumi as Aurangzeb’s wife and Janhvi as a slave girl.
“It’s something that I’ve always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I’m saying that what Takht is about. I can’t wait to get into the prep mode which I’ve already started off,” Johar added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The filmmaker took to Instagram to share two Stories, wherein we get a glimpse into what's possibly the ongoing production work of the film. We can also see the poster of the upcoming period drama which says ‘December 2020’, framed on a wall of the Dharma Productions’ office.
A period drama set in the Mughal era, Takht is the story of two warring brothers. Takht will feature an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Taking to Neha Dhupia on her podcast talk show No Filter Neha, Johar recently said that Takht is the "most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct."
He continued, "I’m obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That’s the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful.”
According to Johar, at it’s core, the magnum opus is the story of two brothers—Dara and Aurangzeb. A Times of India report earlier speculated that Takht would star Kareena as Dara and Aurangzeb’s sister Jahanara, Anil as their father emperor Shah Jahan, Alia as Shikoh’s wife, Bhumi as Aurangzeb’s wife and Janhvi as a slave girl.
“It’s something that I’ve always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I’m saying that what Takht is about. I can’t wait to get into the prep mode which I’ve already started off,” Johar added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals When She Found Out that Nick Jonas was ‘The One’
- When Salman Khan Attended Bina Kak’s Daughter’s Wedding in a Vest and Denims
- Chunky Panday Breaks Silence on Claims of Ananya 'Faking' Admission in US Universities
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results