Karan Johar Thought Band Baaja Baaraat Will Be a Flop When He First Saw Ranveer Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be directing Ranveer Singh in his next film, recently revealed that his first impression of the actor was not good at all. The 49-year-old director had come as a special guest at Sunday’s episode of Indian Idol 12 and spilled many secrets about Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Ranveer as well. During the episode, Karan recalled the time when Aditya Chopra took advice from him about casting Ranveer in Band Baaja Baaraat.

Karan said he was shocked when he first saw Ranveer and told Aditya that Band Baaja Baaraat will be a flop movie. However, when Aditya showed him the audition video of Ranveer, Karan was left amazed. At the sets of Indian Idol 12, Karan said that he then reflected on his first impression after seeing the audition tape, and realised what acting actually is. “Looks are not everything,” Karan underlined.

Karan also shared an interesting fact about Shah Rukh. Karan said that he was a part of DD National’s sci-fi show Indradhanush when he was around 15 years old. One day on sets, Karan noticed a man busy solving a crossword puzzle. After a while, the man got up and told the director that he would not do his show to which the director asked why had he come to the sets and waited so long in the first place.

Karan said the man replied to the director that he loves the tea at the sets and that he also had to finish the crossword. Karan revealed that the man was Shah Rukh himself, adding that at the time, he also thought how this man with such an attitude would become a star. “However, he is a superstar today,” said Karan while concluding his story.

Meanwhile, the special episode of Indian Idol 12 saw Karan praising all the contestants and even offering a chance to one of them to sing for his next film.

