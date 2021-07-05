Karan Johar to Announce His Next Romantic Drama on July 6, Returns to Director's Chair

Karan Johar took to Instagram on Monday to share that he is returning to the director’s chair after 5 years with a romantic drama. “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It’s time to go back to my favourite place, it’s time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorva1972," he wrote in the caption on Instagram.

In an earlier post, Karan uploaded a video that includes unseen moments with his father Yash Johar and from the making of their films. The scenes played out to his voiceover where he talked about his father.

Karan announced that he is launching a foundation in the name of his father to help improve the quality of life of people in entertainment industry. The Yash Johar Foundation has been set up in memory of the late filmmaker, to carry forward his legacy.

