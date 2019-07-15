Karan Johar to Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood Celebs Congratulate England on Cricket World Cup Win

In a nail-biting match, team England finally registered its first cricket world cup after winning the finals at the Lord's Stadium against New Zealand. In the most dramatic of circumstances, the final could not be decided in the 100 overs and the game crashed into the brutal facade of a Super Over. However, with a neck - to - neck competition between the two teams, England emerged victoriously.

Eoin Morgan's side had finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand's 241-8 aided by an “accidental six” hit by Ben Stokes and the final came down to the super over – a six-ball shootout for each team.

England batted first in the super over and Stokes and Jos Buttler scored 15 off Trent Boult. Jofra Archer bowled England's over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

The scores tied again, England players went into wild celebrations while the New Zealanders slumped where they stood, shock writ large on their faces. Both sides had finished on 15 runs in the super over, but England won due to the tie-break rule that the side that hit more boundaries in their innings would be declared the victor. As it were, the host nation scored 24 boundaries compared to 17 by the Black Caps.

Soon after, a number of celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate the winning team.

While Karan Johar believes that England had a better 'kundli' he says New Zealand had a better game.

England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 14, 2019

Jokes apart . @benstokes38 battled it out valiantly! He truly deserves the victory. #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 14, 2019

However, Suvreen Chawla and Anurag Kashyap feel that the team of New Zealand is the real winner.

Oh couldnt agree more!!Seriously man....NZ all the way for me ...They so deserved it...The most ridiculous rules..England only taking the cup,NZ ur the real winners for me...Though what a befitting final.#WC2019 https://t.co/yJMnnK6Q2U — Surveen (@SurveenChawla) July 14, 2019

Here's what others said:

England won the World Cup #BenStokes — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 14, 2019

What an epic final! Amazing cricket from both sides, intense crazy,mad ,emotional what a high! #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #EnglandvsNewzealand — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 14, 2019