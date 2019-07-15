Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Karan Johar to Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood Celebs Congratulate England on Cricket World Cup Win

In a nail-biting match, team England finally registered its first cricket world cup after winning the finals at the Lord's Stadium against New Zealand.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karan Johar to Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood Celebs Congratulate England on Cricket World Cup Win
In a nail-biting match, team England finally registered its first cricket world cup after winning the finals at the Lord's Stadium against New Zealand.
Loading...

In a nail-biting match, team England finally registered its first cricket world cup after winning the finals at the Lord's Stadium against New Zealand. In the most dramatic of circumstances, the final could not be decided in the 100 overs and the game crashed into the brutal facade of a Super Over. However, with a neck - to - neck competition between the two teams, England emerged victoriously.

Eoin Morgan's side had finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand's 241-8 aided by an “accidental six” hit by Ben Stokes and the final came down to the super over – a six-ball shootout for each team.

England batted first in the super over and Stokes and Jos Buttler scored 15 off Trent Boult. Jofra Archer bowled England's over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

The scores tied again, England players went into wild celebrations while the New Zealanders slumped where they stood, shock writ large on their faces. Both sides had finished on 15 runs in the super over, but England won due to the tie-break rule that the side that hit more boundaries in their innings would be declared the victor. As it were, the host nation scored 24 boundaries compared to 17 by the Black Caps.

Soon after, a number of celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate the winning team.

While Karan Johar believes that England had a better 'kundli' he says New Zealand had a better game.

However, Suvreen Chawla and Anurag Kashyap feel that the team of New Zealand is the real winner.

Here's what others said:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram