Karan Johar Brews Bollywood Gossip in New Season of Koffee With Karan
Karan Johar will be back with the next edition of popular celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.
Image: Karan Johar/Yogen Shah
Filmmaker Karan Johar will be back with the next edition of popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, and has already started working on it.
On Saturday, Karan took to Twitter to tease his fans and followers about the upcoming edition of the show.
"Time to wake up and smell the...Coming soon," Karan posted with an emoji of a coffee cup.
He also shared a photograph which showed him shooting for the sixth season.
The show is aired in India on Star World.
His chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way.
In the last season, the episode with Kangana Ranaut was much talked about as she branded Karan as a "flagbearer of nepotism", leading to a debate that continues to rage in the Hindi film industry.
(With IANS inputs)
