Karan Johar to Begin Filming His Ambitious Period Drama 'Takht' in Feb | What You Need To Know

Director-producer Karan Johar is likely to begin the shoot for his ambitious period drama set in the Mughal era-- Takht-- by next year, reports suggest. Johar is returning to director's chair after a gap of three years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016.

A period drama set in the Mughal era, Takht is the story of two warring brothers. Takht will feature an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

However, when Johar's multi-starrer period love saga, Kalank, bombed at the box office and was also panned by critics, speculations were rife that Takht might get shelved. A Mumbai Mirror report now suggests that Takht shooting will begin in February 2020.

Talking to Neha Dhupia on her podcast talk show No Filter Neha, Johar recently said that Takht was the "most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct."

He continued, "I’m obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That’s the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

According to Johar, at it’s core, the magnum opus is the story of two brothers—Dara and Aurangzeb. A Times of India report earlier speculated that Takht would star Kareena as Dara and Aurangzeb’s sister Jahanara, Anil as their father emperor Shah Jahan, Alia as Shikoh’s wife, Bhumi as Aurangzeb’s wife and Janhvi as a slave girl.

“It’s something that I’ve always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I’m saying that what Takht is about. I can’t wait to get into the prep mode which I’ve already started off,” Johar added.

Recently, Johar also teased the release date of Takht. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share two Stories, wherein we got a glimpse into what's possibly the ongoing production work of the film. We could also see the poster of the upcoming period drama which said ‘December 2020’, framed on a wall of the Dharma Productions’ office.

