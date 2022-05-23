Karan Johar to Host a Grand Party at Yash Raj Studios on His 50th Birthday, Details Inside

Filmmaker Karan Johar will be turning 50 on the 25th of this month. To celebrate this milestone, the director will be hosting a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios. While the theme of the party will reportedly be black and bling, the entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. All the top names from the film industry are expected to celebrate the big day with Karan Johar.

“Much like his films, Karan will be bringing in his 50th birthday in midst of grand sets and glamour. In fact, the filmmaker has got Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the soon to be released Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, to design the entire set-up for the birthday bash,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently directing the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film marks his return as a director after his 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. Apart from that Karan is also gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of his talk show Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar is also set for the release of his next home production Jugjugg Jeeyo. The trailer of the film was released on Sunday. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor will play important roles in the film.

