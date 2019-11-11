Karan Johar to Host Grand Reception for Katy Perry Before her Mumbai Concert

Roar singer Katy Perry is coming back to India once again. The singer-music composer will be joined by Dua Lipa for her performance in Mumbai coming weekend performing in Mumbai. The international artists will be headlining a concert on November 16 at the DY Patil Stadium. Also joining the line-up are music director Amit Trivedi, music talent Ritviz, music band The Local Train and rock-band Aswekeepsearching.

Ahead of the concert, Times of India has reported that Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar will be hosting a lavish party for Katy at his Mumbai residence. The 35-year-old singer, who will be reaching Mumbai this week, will be meeting other Bollywood actors and celebrities at the get-together.

This is not the first time that KJo is hosting a party of this sort. Earlier, the producer-director has hosted a number of Hollywood personalities. Most recent of them were actor Will Smith and director Darren Aronofsky, when they visited the city.

While announcing her return to India to perform, Katy had said, "I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats."

I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival: https://t.co/5fbq2MW3OS pic.twitter.com/pRVChjiCBS — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 28, 2019

Katy married her now ex-husband Russell Brand in Rajasthan, India in 2010. After that she came to India to perform at the opening ceremony of T20 League in 2012 in Chennai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.