Karan Johar to Host Workshops with Diction and Body-Language Coaches for Takht
Directed by Karan Johar, Takht is slated to go on floors in February 2020 with one start-to-finish schedule.
Karan Johar. (Image: Netflix India)
Karan Johar is all geared up to turn director again for Takht. The filmmaker is reportedly going the extra mile to ensure that his ambitious period drama does not turn out to have a dismal box office performance like Abhishek Varman’s recently released Kalank.
According to Mumbai Mirror, Karan will soon be hosting workshops for the film’s cast with diction and body-language coaches so that the actors get right the nuances of their characters.
Slated to go on floors in February 2020 with one start-to-finish schedule, the film will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in important roles.
For his character, Anil will have to put on weight. Meanwhile, Ranveer and Vicky are expected to look leaner. On the film’s making, an unnamed source told Mumbai Mirror, "Being a period film, the technical team is presently focused on the sets and locations and the script while also deciding on the diction and mannerisms of the characters. Work on the visual effects will take place simultaneously with the shoot so the film is ready on time."
In an earlier interview with DNA, Karan said that directing Takht was "challenging but also exhilarating" for him, adding that since he’d never made a period drama before, he wanted to do his own interpretation of that world and syntax. “I know period dramas have been attempted and achieved in Indian cinema. There is no point in me doing something that you have seen before. I need to give it my slant, my energy. I am hugely nervous but also excited," he said.
