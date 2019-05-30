English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Brigade Set to Attend PM Narendra Modi's Swearing-in
Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar are among film celebrities who will attend Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony today.
Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar are among film celebrities who will attend Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony today.
Loading...
Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar are among film celebrities who will attend Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony today. They have wished him good luck for the journey ahead.
Kangana, a day before flying to Delhi for the ceremony, told the media, "Best wishes to Prime Minister. Hope he will be able to do everything with ease and grace. There are a lot of expectations associated with him... So all my best wishes for him that whatever goals he has set for himself, he reaches all of them."
The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actress has been vocal about her support to Modi. She said, "My support is always with him, but he is a Prime Minister who is loved and supported by the entire nation. His win is entirely (a result of) his own hard work. We can only appreciate him. So congratulations to him."
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose last movie was titled Mere Pyaare Prime Minister", landed in Delhi on Thursday. He told IANS, "Today, the honourable Prime Minister and his cabinet will take an oath to serve our country. I am humbled to be a part of this historic moment. The question is not what we expect from them. The question is what each Indian will do for their Motherland."
Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a picture with Anil Kapoor. He wrote, "Anil Kapoor and I took an oath long time back to be friends forever. Today we have come to Delhi for another oath ceremony. Jai Ho."
Anil's elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor, also told IANS he would be a part of the ceremony.
Siddharth Roy Kapur, who as the Producers Guild of India President had been working closely with the government to achieve better goals for the film industry, will also attend. Megastar Rajinikanth has also confirmed he would be a part of the event.
According to a source in the know, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L. Rai, Mangesh Hadawale and Mahaveer Jain are also likely to mark their attendance.
Actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a 'non-political conversation' with Modi during the elections, is not in the country.
Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are also out of India, while Salman Khan, who was among the star invitees, won't be able to attend as he is under the weather, said a source.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Kangana, a day before flying to Delhi for the ceremony, told the media, "Best wishes to Prime Minister. Hope he will be able to do everything with ease and grace. There are a lot of expectations associated with him... So all my best wishes for him that whatever goals he has set for himself, he reaches all of them."
The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actress has been vocal about her support to Modi. She said, "My support is always with him, but he is a Prime Minister who is loved and supported by the entire nation. His win is entirely (a result of) his own hard work. We can only appreciate him. So congratulations to him."
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose last movie was titled Mere Pyaare Prime Minister", landed in Delhi on Thursday. He told IANS, "Today, the honourable Prime Minister and his cabinet will take an oath to serve our country. I am humbled to be a part of this historic moment. The question is not what we expect from them. The question is what each Indian will do for their Motherland."
Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a picture with Anil Kapoor. He wrote, "Anil Kapoor and I took an oath long time back to be friends forever. Today we have come to Delhi for another oath ceremony. Jai Ho."
“Why does every road eventually narrow into a point at the horizon? Because that's where the point lies.”— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 30, 2019
On my way to Delhi with my friend and fellow traveler @AnilKapoor. Looking forward to new beginnings. Jai Ho. Jai Hind.🙏😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ywzorTB87Y
Anil's elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor, also told IANS he would be a part of the ceremony.
Siddharth Roy Kapur, who as the Producers Guild of India President had been working closely with the government to achieve better goals for the film industry, will also attend. Megastar Rajinikanth has also confirmed he would be a part of the event.
According to a source in the know, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L. Rai, Mangesh Hadawale and Mahaveer Jain are also likely to mark their attendance.
Actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a 'non-political conversation' with Modi during the elections, is not in the country.
Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are also out of India, while Salman Khan, who was among the star invitees, won't be able to attend as he is under the weather, said a source.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- Hollywood Star Ashton Kutcher Tells Court He 'Freaked Out' After Ex-girlfriend Found Dead
- Apple's Response Proves App Store Isn't Any More a Monopoly Than The Google Play Store
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results