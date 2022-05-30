Karan Johar to Launch Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali With Hridayam Remake?

It was reported earlier this year that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to the Malayalam romantic-comedy Hridayam. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has been roped in for the same. Karan is reportedly planning to launch the star kid with this film. According to Bollywood Hungama, Karan was looking for a suitable film to launch him for some time now.

The publication quoted their source as saying, “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim.”

Karan Johar made the announcement on his social media handles earlier this year that he will not only be remaking the movie in Hindi but also in Tamil and Telugu as well. Directed by ace filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan, Hridayam starred Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.

As for Karan, the director-producer has a slew of projects in the making under his banner Dharma Productions. While he is backing projects such as Brahmāstra, Yodha and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, he will make his comeback as a director with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is slated to release in February 2023.

Ibrahim, who is yet to come in front of the screen, is assisting Karan in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son with Amrita Singh worked as an assistant director to Karan in his next directorial. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film also stars Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s comeback to direction after his 2016 flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.