Karan Johar to Produce Film on R&AW Founder RN Kao
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have announced a biopic on the founder of R&AW Rameshwar Nath Kao. It will be adaptation of a book titled 'RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster'.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have announced their next venture, a film based on the life and times of India's external intelligence agency R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao. The film will be an adaptation of a book on Kao titled RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, penned by Nitin Gokhale.
Karan's production house made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday. The post shared over the film's announcement was captioned as: "Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time.
Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!"
A male lead to step into the shoes of RN Kao has not been announced yet by the production house but the name is expected to be out anytime soon.
Karan last meddled with the spy thriller genre when he bankrolled Raazi (2018) with Alia Bhatt in the lead role. This will be the second time he will venture into the genre as a producer. More details about the film are awaited.
