Karan Johar to Produce Film on R&AW Founder RN Kao

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have announced their next venture, a film based on the life and times of India's external intelligence agency R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao. The film will be an adaptation of a book on Kao titled RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, penned by Nitin Gokhale.

Karan's production house made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday. The post shared over the film's announcement was captioned as: "Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time.

Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!"

A male lead to step into the shoes of RN Kao has not been announced yet by the production house but the name is expected to be out anytime soon.

Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time.Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari #StillAndStillMediaCollective pic.twitter.com/iXd95I5W7y — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 9, 2020

Karan last meddled with the spy thriller genre when he bankrolled Raazi (2018) with Alia Bhatt in the lead role. This will be the second time he will venture into the genre as a producer. More details about the film are awaited.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.