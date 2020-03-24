Karan Johar to Remake Telugu Film Bheeshma in Hindi with Ranbir Kapoor?

Karan Johar seems to be in the mood to acquire rights to South films and remaking them in Hindi. After Vijay Deverakonda's Comrade, the producer has reportedly sets his eyes on another Telugu film, Bheeshma.

Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin, the film released in February 2020 and received a good response from the audience and critics alike. Reports suggest the Telugu rom-com might be remade in Hindi and Karan Johar might buy its rights.

Johar recently watched the film and is super impressed. He thinks Bheeshma has the potential to make it to Bollywood and so, he has certain plans for the same.

Reports also suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is being considered to play the role of Nithiin from the original. However, none of these reports have been confirmed yet.

Karan Johar's interest in south projects seems to have increased after the massive success of Baahubali. He was the presenter of the Hindi versions of both the films in the blockbuster franchise.

He is already presenting Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming untitled Telugu film, which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. He also watched Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Bigil and praised the film on Twitter, calling Atlee a "superstar director" and said Vijay is "an absolute festive joy."

