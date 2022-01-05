Karan Johar to Team Up With Hrithik Roshan After 2 Decades For Action Film

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for directing some of the biggest romantic and emotional movies, will soon be helming an action film starring Hrithik Roshan. If the materialises, Karan and Hrithik will work together after 21 years. They last worked in the multi-starrer film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Dharma Productions sources have told entertainment portal Peepingmoon that “it will be an action and love story mounted on a massive scale.” The film will be directed by Karan Johar himself.

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the world, Karan Johar has postponed the shooting of his big-budget film Takht for the time being. These days, Karan is busy shooting Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And now, he has also decided to direct an action-drama with Hrithik Roshan headlining it. The yet-to-be officially announced film will go on floors by the end of this year.

Karan Johar is known for spending a big money on his films, and the director is all set to direct an action film for the first time now.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who set social media on fire by sharing his shirtless picture on the new year, is busy completing the shooting of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik was seen doing action sequences with Tiger Shroff in the film War. After the success of War, the makers are planning to announce a sequel of the film, reports said.

