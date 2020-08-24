Karan Johar Trolled on Return to Twitter, Robert Pattinson Earns Praise for Batman Trailer

Tweets posted with the hashtag #ArrestSSRKillers by Sushant Singh Rajput fans, not only demanded that culprits be brought to book, but were als used to troll filmmaker Karan Johar, who returned to Twitter after a couple of months.

In another news, DC FanDome event saw launch of Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman and The Batman trailers. Robert Pattinson impressed many with his outing as Gotham's Dark Knight.

Also, a team from Central Bureau of Intelligence, on Sunday, visited a resort where Sushant Singh Rajput spent two months and also continued questioning his flatmate and the personal staffs.

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Karan Johar was brutally trolled on his return to Twitter where he posted Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with his followers.

The first trailer of The Batman was launched by director Matt Reeves at a fan convention. Robert Pattinson impressed as the caped crusader.

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, recreated the crime at his flat in Bandra, a team of the federal agency on Sunday visited a resort where he spent two months and also continued questioning his flatmate and the personal staffs.

According to reports, actresses Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia have been confirmed for participation in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after shooting resumed post Covid-19 lockdown.

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.