Karan Johar Trolls Himself in Emotional Birthday Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'I Owe My Entire Being to Bhai'

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar share a close bond which has only grown stronger with every passing year. KJo calls SRK his ‘elder brother’ and never fails to express his fondness for the Bollywood superstar.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, Karan Johar penned a lengthy note on Instagram and recalled his first meeting with SRK on the set of Karan Arjun. Karan revealed that he and his father, late veteran filmmaker Yash Johar, had gone on the set to sign SRK for Duplicate.

Sharing a video montage featuring his photos with Shah Rukh, Karan wrote, “The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived (me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting (the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars… many of them based on fact and some of course Stardust! So, I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit (DEEWANA for the uninformed) he was in costume and met my father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi! He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non-existent career and my unproductive life (at that time) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach, but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code… That was 29 years ago…”

Karan continued, “Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with wrapped attention (even when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show) his kind eyes are even kinder… and he is… PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK! For he is more than family and will always be my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration… I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai… And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King!!! Because there isn’t and will never be another! Love you Bhai.”

Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in several films including ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, and ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ among others.

