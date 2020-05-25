Karan Johar Turns 48, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and More Celebs Pour in Wishes

As filmmaker Karan Johar turns 48 today, wishes from his colleagues and friends have been pouring in across all social media platforms.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture with her ‘forever friend’.

Kajol also took to social media to wish a ‘virtually populated birthday’ to Karan, whom she has worked with in several films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. KJo has given Bollywood breaks to many young talents, including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. On his special day, his friends and “students” also showered him with love.

Karan’s best friend Manish Malhotra also poured in love for his buddy. Sharing a series of their pictures, Manish wrote, “This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won’t be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes…”



Sonam Kapoor wished his fellow “Gemini, who is fashion obsessed” just like her.

Here are some of the more wishes for the filmmaker on his birthday:

















