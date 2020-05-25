MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Karan Johar Turns 48, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and More Celebs Pour in Wishes

Karan Johar Turns 48, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and More Celebs Pour in Wishes

As filmmaker Karan Johar turns 48 today, wishes from his colleagues and friends have been pouring in across all social media platforms.

As filmmaker Karan Johar turns 48 today, wishes from his colleagues and friends have been pouring in across all social media platforms.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture with her ‘forever friend’.








View this post on Instagram


Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday @karanjohar ❤️


A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on


Kajol also took to social media to wish a ‘virtually populated birthday’ to Karan, whom she has worked with in several films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

Kajol, Karan Johar
KJo has given Bollywood breaks to many young talents, including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. On his special day, his friends and “students” also showered him with love.


Karan Johar with Sidharth Malhotra

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar

Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar

Karan’s best friend Manish Malhotra also poured in love for his buddy. Sharing a series of their pictures, Manish wrote, “This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won’t be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes…”



Sonam Kapoor wished his fellow “Gemini, who is fashion obsessed” just like her.


Here are some of the more wishes for the filmmaker on his birthday:










View this post on Instagram


Happy bday @karanjohar ❤️

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Karisma, Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar

Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar

Parineeti Chopra

Kriti Sanon Karan Johar

