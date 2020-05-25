Karan Johar Turns 48, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and More Celebs Pour in Wishes

As filmmaker Karan Johar turns 48 today, wishes from his colleagues and friends have been pouring in across all social media platforms.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture with her ‘forever friend’.
Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday @karanjohar ❤️
Kajol also took to social media to wish a ‘virtually populated birthday’ to Karan, whom she has worked with in several films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.
happy birthday my friend, father.. my family ♥️ here’s to many many many more moments of love, laughs, movies and our uncontrollable need to pose for pictures and selfies 😘
Karan’s best friend Manish Malhotra also poured in love for his buddy. Sharing a series of their pictures, Manish wrote, “This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won’t be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes…”
Happy Birthday @karanjohar have a peaceful lockdown birthday .. Stay your wonderful , witty self always and the good friend that you have always been and yes the poser to .. see all our pics 😊This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won’t be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes .. 😊You have a good birthday with Yash , Roohi and Hiroo aunty .. lots of love always 💕😊👍 #friendsforever
Sonam Kapoor wished his fellow “Gemini, who is fashion obsessed” just like her.
Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini , who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!
Here are some of the more wishes for the filmmaker on his birthday:
