Karan Johar Unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram After Dostana 2 Fallout: Report

After news broke that Kartik Aaryan is no longer a part of Dostana 2, Dharma Productions announced on Friday that they are recasting for the film. Dharma head Karan Johar has also reportedly unfollowed Kartik on Instagram, although the actor is still following him on the social media platform.

Dharma Productions issued an official statement on social media regarding Dostana 2 recasting, confirming that Kartik is no longer part of the upcoming film. Earlier in the day, there were multiple reports doing the round that Kartik had been fired from the movie due to his “unprofessional behaviour”.

However, the production house didn’t divulge any details as to why they decided to recast the film by simply stating that “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

In 2019, Karan Johar announced that he is taking the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant, Lakshya. It was helmed by Collin D Cunha, and went on floors by the end of 2019.

Reports of a fallout between Kartik and Janhvi had surfaced in January this year. It was said that Kartik and Janvhi had unfollowed each other on Instagram then. Although it turned out that the Janhvi still follows the actor, it is Kartik who doesn’t follow her on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here