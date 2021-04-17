Karan Johar Unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram After Dostana 2 Fallout: Report

After news broke that Kartik Aaryan is no longer a part of Dostana 2, Dharma Productions announced on Friday that they are recasting for the film. Dharma head Karan Johar has also reportedly unfollowed Kartik on Instagram, although the actor is still following him on the social media platform.
Dharma Productions issued an official statement on social media regarding Dostana 2 recasting, confirming that Kartik is no longer part of the upcoming film. Earlier in the day, there were multiple reports doing the round that Kartik had been fired from the movie due to his “unprofessional behaviour”.
In 2019, Karan Johar announced that he is taking the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant, Lakshya. It was helmed by Collin D Cunha, and went on floors by the end of 2019.
Reports of a fallout between Kartik and Janhvi had surfaced in January this year. It was said that Kartik and Janvhi had unfollowed each other on Instagram then. Although it turned out that the Janhvi still follows the actor, it is Kartik who doesn’t follow her on Instagram.
