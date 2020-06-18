Karan Johar Unfollows Most Actors, Paras Chhabra Gets Tattoo Modified

Karan Johar is at the receiving end of heavy criticism for allegedly favouring Bollywood insiders over the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, whose untimely demise has re-ignited the debate about nepotism on social media.

Following Sushant's death, thousands of people unfollowed Karan on social media. Now, Karan has mysteriously unfollowed certain accounts he was initially following on Twitter. The filmmaker is now following only eight people on Twitter, including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and PM Narendra Modi. He is also following the official account of his banner Dharma productions.

Read: Amid Backlash, Karan Johar Unfollows All Actors On Twitter Except Shah Rukh, Akshay, Amitabh

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra has had a roller coaster journey on the reality show. Paras was in a committed relationship with Akansha Puri until the former participated in the reality show as a contestant. During the show, he was linked to his co-contestants Shehnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma.

After the actor was seen joking about his relationship multiple times during the show, he decided to call off his relationship and revealed that the couple was having issues before Bigg Boss. Akanksha too had announced that their relationship was over from her side.

Read: Paras Chhabra Replaces Tattoo Dedicated to Ex-girlfriend Akanksha with Bigg Boss’ Eye

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police recorded the statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra in the ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Now, on Thursday, close friend Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the Bandra police for going on record with the information she might have related to the case.

Rhea was seen arriving at the police station dressed in white salwar kameez. She wore breathing masks and gloves for protection against coronavirus spread. She got off from her car and went straight away inside the police station.

Read: After Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty Records Statement in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has devastated the nation and the close ones of the actor seem to find it difficult to cope with his loss. The actor died by suicide in his Bandra residence on June 14.

There were reports that Sushant was going through financial crisis because of which he was chronically depressed. However, one of Sushant's close friends has dismissed the reports.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Charged Rs 8 Crore Per Film, Producers Were Willing To Pay More, Reveals Friend

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. The actor shared an emotional bond with his mother and even though she left him at a tender age, Sushant always kept her close to his heart.

Now, an emotional handwritten letter by Sushant in the memory of his late mother surfaces online. Sushant remembered her in retrospect in the beautifully written, poetic words on paper.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Emotional Handwritten Letter for Mother Surfaces Online

Follow @News18Movies for more

