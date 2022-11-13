Karan Johar Unleashes His Inner Poet, Writes 'Logon Se Toh Behtar Hai Tanhai' in New Post

Karan Johar seems to have unleased his inner poet and we are loving it. The filmmaker, who recently announced the release date of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, took to Instagram to pen a poet. Pouring out his heart, KJo began, “Koi kisi ka nahi hai, Suni thi yeh cynical aawaz, Experience ne bata diya ke nahi hai yeh koi hidden Raaz, “Love yourself” apanane ki bahut koshish ki, Lekin akele kaha koi bitaye zindagi.”

Read Karan Johar’s entire poem here:

Karan Johar recently announced the release date of his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Kapoor. This will mark KJo’s return to direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film was initially slated to release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day weekend in 2023 but will now release on April 28, 2023. Karan took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note along with the new release date. “After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home – the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions,” the note said.

Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Moscow.

Read all the Latest Movies News here