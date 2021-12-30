Karan Johar Urges Delhi Government to Allow Cinemas to Operate, Says 'Cinemas Are Safe'

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar urged the Delhi government to allow cinemas to operate following the latter’s decision to declare a ‘yellow alert’ in the state amid a spike in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron. Under the alert, schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain closed in the state, among other curbs. The filmmaker wrote on Twitter, “We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe"

Following the Delhi government’s declaration, the release date of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey was pushed back from December 31. The Multiplex Association of India issued a statement elaborating on what the shutting of cinema halls yet again could mean for the movie business.

Kamal Gainchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India, said, “Delhi Government’s decision to shut down Cinemas in Delhi while enforcing the ‘yellow’ alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has caused massive uncertainty and could lead to irreparable damage for the Indian Film Industry.

“The period since March 2020 is undeniably the most challenging period faced by Indian cinemas in their long history. After being allowed to reopen, cinemas have already demonstrated an ability to operate safely for the public and employees via the usage of enhanced ventilation systems, enhanced hygiene, and other safety protocols. Not a single outbreak of Covid-19 anywhere around the world has been traced to a cinema."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is coming back to direction after 5 years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

