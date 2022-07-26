Karan Johar Asks Vijay Deverakonda 'When Did You Last Have Sex', Corrects Ananya Panday's Grammar

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will see Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday as guests. A promo released by Disney+ Hotstar shows host Karan Johar shooting some rather invasive questions about the dating and sex life of his guests. He asks Ananya what’s brewing between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapoor.

With Vijay, things get even saucier. “Do you like cheese?” Karan asks Vijay, who replies, “I’m scared about where this is leading.” Then, Karan shows him a clip of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor referring to him as ‘cheese’, and squabbling over who wants to date him. “He would love to be a slice of cheese,” Janhvi had said on the same show.

Vijay is also asked when did he last have sex. As Vijay says, “Abort, abort,” his co-star quips, “Can I guess? Today morning.” Karan quickly corrects her grammar, “It’s this morning.”

The promotional video shows how Vijay Deverakonda’s cool, suave vibe compliments Ananya’s fun and lively aura. The two actors come together for an exciting episode of laughter and secrets as they discuss being co-stars, new love interests and facing the challenges of fame.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire – bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

