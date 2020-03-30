MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar Wants 'Corona Helmet', Shares Pic of Cop Wearing One

Karan Johar (R)

Karan Johar (R)

Karan Johar has expressed his desire to own the 'corona helmet'. What for? Only he knows.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
Share this:

Only recently, in order to stop people from flouting lockdown rules imposed to curb the coronavirus spread in India, a cop by the name of Rajesh Babu in Chennai, Tamil Nadu had worn one unique 'corona helmet'.

The design of the helmet and Inspector Rajesh, who sported it, had quickly gone viral. The helmet resembled a pictorial representation of the deadly coronavirus. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known to experiment with his fashion choices, has claimed on social media that he wants the 'corona helmet'. He even shared a picture of a policeman wearing the helmet on his Instagram and wrote, "I want this helmet," emphasising further on his desire to own one.

image

The artist, Gowtham, who designed the 'corona helmet', told ANI in Chennai that, "The public at large is not treating the Covid-19 situation seriously. The police personnel, on the other hand, are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped."

"I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story