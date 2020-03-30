Karan Johar Wants 'Corona Helmet', Shares Pic of Cop Wearing One

Only recently, in order to stop people from flouting lockdown rules imposed to curb the coronavirus spread in India, a cop by the name of Rajesh Babu in Chennai, Tamil Nadu had worn one unique 'corona helmet'.

An Indian traffic policeman has taken coronavirus awareness to new levels by hitting the streets clad in a newly-devised accessory: the 'coronahelmet' pic.twitter.com/Wh8loNzTfu — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2020

The design of the helmet and Inspector Rajesh, who sported it, had quickly gone viral. The helmet resembled a pictorial representation of the deadly coronavirus. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known to experiment with his fashion choices, has claimed on social media that he wants the 'corona helmet'. He even shared a picture of a policeman wearing the helmet on his Instagram and wrote, "I want this helmet," emphasising further on his desire to own one.

The artist, Gowtham, who designed the 'corona helmet', told ANI in Chennai that, "The public at large is not treating the Covid-19 situation seriously. The police personnel, on the other hand, are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped."

"I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more