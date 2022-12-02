Karan Johar Wants This Actor To Portray Him In His Biopic

Karan Johar has donned several hats throughout his career, including director, producer, host, reality TV judge and actor. He often makes headlines with his public appearances, interviews and fashion statements. Over the years, KJo has delivered some cult films like My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others. With the trend of biopics becoming increasingly popular in Bollywood, Karan already has an actor in mind to portray him in his biopic, if it ever gets made.

In a recent interview, which was streamed live on Roposo, Karan Johar revealed the actor’s name. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director was asked who can best portray him in his biopic. In his response, the 50-year-old quipped Ranveer Singh. “He is like a chameleon, and he will do his best,” said Karan.

During his chat, Karan Johar also shared that he wanted his childhood to be included in his biopic. KJo further mentioned that he had a wonderful childhood, learning a lot of life lessons from his parents. However, it was not a bed of roses for him either, as he had to navigate some hiccups due to the distress that he endured as a kid.

“I was also different compared to the others, so I had to pay the price for it. It was tough, but also a very energising time because when I look back, I feel like I learned a lot in that phase,” added Karan.

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director also revealed that even though he is often referred to as KJo, he dislikes the nickname and prefers to be called Karan. He then expressed his wish to have global stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Meryl Streep on his talk show, Koffee With Karan, as guests, someday.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback after almost 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Besides Ranveer and Alia, the romance drama also features, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to hit the silver screen in April, next year.

