MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar Wants To Cry After Being Called An Elephant By Daughter Roohi, Watch Video

Karan Johar Wants To Cry After Being Called An Elephant By Daughter Roohi, Watch Video

Karan Johar filmed a video and shared with his online family where he is playing a game with his toddlers.

Share this:

Filmmaker Karan Johar came back with the second season of ‘Lockdown with Johars’ after the first got exceptionally admired by the viewers. The Season 2 along with his kids, Yash and Roohi are now rolling in full swing.

Karan filmed a video and shared with his online family where he is playing a game with his toddlers. The latest episode opens to the doting father asking his baby girl,” If you were an animal, what would you be?” Roohi declared Peppa Pig in response.

Karan asks his son the same question to which Yash indistinguishably replied, “Peppa Paa.” The Koffee with Karan show host then asked them, “Okay, and if dada was an animal, he would be?”

Roohi shouted out loud asserting, “The Elephant.” Karan was so shocked, he paused for two seconds and said, “What?” He contemptuously added, “Thanks so much, Thankyou, you’ve made me an elephant?!!” “I’m crying now, Bye! Toodles…,” said Karan before ending the video. “Well guess which animal I remind them of? #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season 2 @officialpeppa,”reads his caption.

After long, we saw the adorable three-year-old munchkins twinning their outfits. Both Yash and Roohi are seen wearing matching striped full sleeved t-shirts.

The post collected a plethora of hilarious reactions from Karan’s fans and friends.

Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Theyyyy r backkk(heart emojis)” Aditya Seal quipped, “Oh my God you have a handful Karan(sic.)” Amrita Arora dropped laughing loud emojis.

Oh my! I can’t wait for these videos(heart emoji)These cute munchkins(sic.),” wrote Bipasha Basu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres