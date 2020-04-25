Karan Johar Wants To Cry After Being Called An Elephant By Daughter Roohi, Watch Video

Filmmaker Karan Johar came back with the second season of ‘Lockdown with Johars’ after the first got exceptionally admired by the viewers. The Season 2 along with his kids, Yash and Roohi are now rolling in full swing.

Karan filmed a video and shared with his online family where he is playing a game with his toddlers. The latest episode opens to the doting father asking his baby girl,” If you were an animal, what would you be?” Roohi declared Peppa Pig in response.

Karan asks his son the same question to which Yash indistinguishably replied, “Peppa Paa.” The Koffee with Karan show host then asked them, “Okay, and if dada was an animal, he would be?”

Roohi shouted out loud asserting, “The Elephant.” Karan was so shocked, he paused for two seconds and said, “What?” He contemptuously added, “Thanks so much, Thankyou, you’ve made me an elephant?!!” “I’m crying now, Bye! Toodles…,” said Karan before ending the video. “Well guess which animal I remind them of? #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season 2 @officialpeppa,”reads his caption.

After long, we saw the adorable three-year-old munchkins twinning their outfits. Both Yash and Roohi are seen wearing matching striped full sleeved t-shirts.

The post collected a plethora of hilarious reactions from Karan’s fans and friends.



Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Theyyyy r backkk(heart emojis)” Aditya Seal quipped, “Oh my God you have a handful Karan(sic.)” Amrita Arora dropped laughing loud emojis.

Oh my! I can’t wait for these videos(heart emoji)These cute munchkins(sic.),” wrote Bipasha Basu.

