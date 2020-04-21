Karan Johar Wants to Go Back to His Low Moral Self After Yash and Roohi Deny Him Burgers

Father and filmmaker Karan Johar had a tough time impressing his kids during the first season of Lockdown with Johars. Yash and Roohi were rigorously policing their dad for his fashion sense, films, humour, dance, voice and body.

A week after bidding farewell to the Season 1’s entertaining chapters, Karan and his twins have made a fabulous comeback with the second season.

The latest episode has the Johar family seated down for lunch. The clip opens with the Koffee with Karan show host talking to Yash and Roohi. He says, “Wow we’re eating burgers today. Even dada wants to eat.” Yash retorts by saying, “You will become fat.” To this, a shocked Karan asks, “I’ll become fat if I have a burger?!!”

Turning to his mother Hiroo Johar, Karan questions his three year olds, “Are you saying the same thing to mama as well?”

Finally Karan asks his baby girl, Roohi, “What do you think of Dada?” To which Roohi disinterestedly replies, “Nothing.”

As he shared the fun video, Karan wrote, “My diet police betu boy Yash and baby girl Roohi #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season2”

Many fans who keenly follow the ‘Lockdown with Johars’ dropped reactions on the charming post.

Some comments caught our attention including one by Namrata Shirodkar who dropped heart emojis. Sanjay Kapoor commented, “I agree, u will become FAT @karanjohar.”

Soni Razdan wrote, “Only our kids can be this irreverent and get away with it.”