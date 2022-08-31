Karan Johar Wants to See 'New Happening Couple' Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Bigg Boss Season 15 saw popular television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love and friendship bloom. Called ‘TejRan’ by their fans, they are now one of the most popular couples in tinsel town. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar showered praises on the couple and said that he would like to see them on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Karan will be judging the show. The filmmaker also spoke about reality shows and shared that they are real, despite people believing otherwise.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he explained that as Jhalak is a celebrity show, certain dialogues had to be sugarcoated but nothing has been manufactured on the show. “We were just told these are the contestants, this is what they have done before, and we just go with our feelings. Nobody is manufacturing lines, or saying what we don’t feel. We say what we feel. Sometimes because it’s a celebrity show, we have to sugar coat it at times,” Karan told the publication.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/9CpDmlf8GrU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

He continued, “You have to. Somebody is already a performing artist, they are more vulnerable. You have to be a little more careful because they already have done so much work in the cinema or on TV, so of course you sugar coat it. But that I would do with anyone irrespective of whether they are from the business or not. You know, you have to be a little polite at times. Even if you say something true, you have to sometimes say it in a balanced way.”

When asked which celebrity couple he would like to have in the show, Karan answered, “What about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash? They are the new happening couple.” Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 will premiere on 3rd September.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here